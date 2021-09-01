School board elections are slated for September 26, 2021. Until a few weeks ago, I was running for chairman of the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB). Here's what happened.
Following my questions on the elections, at the Pearson Council Meeting, on Aug. 12, several factors contributed to an important decision on my part.
I learned that an election for chairman alone would cost the board about $100,000 or more. This money could be better spent on services directly benefiting our students.
Historically, a small percentage of eligible voters choose to participate at school board elections. Also, there are federal elections occurring within days of the school board elections. it seems likely that many people will choose to vote once only, namely the federal elections.
This brings into question whether the results actually represent the will of the people, which makes the whole process questionable. So few people normally vote that the result could be determined by small interest groups.
In any case, the impending decision concerning school board reform Bill 40 is likely to negate any results of the upcoming school board elections, making them irrelevant.
It is for these reasons that on Aug 13, I informed Returning Officer Rosemary Murphy, in writing, of my decision to withdraw my name as a candidate for chairman of the Pearson board.
I hope to persuade the Board to use part of the savings to promote learning of organizations / movements that educate our kids in this troubled world.
I am thinking of the Holocaust Centre , West Island Black Community Association , Indigenous affairs, Islamic Centre of Quebec , Animal welfare and Kids Help Phone. I think about $3,000 each is a reasonable amount.
Meanwhile, I will continue to take an active interest and voice my opinion, as I have over the past 23 years, on decisions and any affairs affecting student well-being.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
