A month ago, we lost power in our Côte St Luc townhouse for two and a half days and intermittently after that. The Hydro worker told us that whenever they get a call to go to “Hampstead“ they know it’s going to be a difficult job because this area happens to have the oldest system in all of Montreal. That time it affected 21 families. This day that I am writing this letter, most of Côte St. Luc was without electricity. I’m not sure why Hydro doesn’t decide to fix things properly in the summer instead of waiting for a more serious problem to happen in the winter. Maybe our Mayor can put pressure on.
Miriam Kreisman
CSL
