The CAQ has framed Bill 96 and language as an emotional issue by saying the French language is threatened and that someone didn’t get service in French (a rarity at this time). All opposition parties, including the PLQ, have fallen in line with this characterization.
This is a bill designed to further marginalize the English community, and there is no party willing to stand up to it. The PLQ talks about free French lessons for all Quebeckers as a great win in this bill but is not willing to take a principled stand against this anti-democratic, divisive, and racist bill. Why?
1) There is no real evidence that French is threatened. In fact, a greater percentage of Anglophones now understand and speak French than ever before.
2) Immigration enriches our community. It also brings people of varying backgrounds, cultures, and languages. If we were truly an open and accepting province, we would celebrate that instead of crying about the “language problem” it presents.
3) Montreal is not “the problem”. This is also something that the PLQ has accepted. Montreal is the driver of the Quebec economy because of its duality. Foreign and local Investment requires a minimum of burocratic roadblocks. Bill 96 will make it harder to attract much needed foreign businesses and investment.
4) Young francophones want and need to learn English. Like it or not, the business and digital world operate internationally in English. To prevent francophones from acquiring language skills in languages other than French is short-term thinking and will only hurt the next generations.
5) Limiting attendance at English CEGEPs is a small-minded and mean-spirited political ploy. It will hurt the Francophone population more than anyone else. It is nonsense to state that Anglophone parents are complaining about too many spaces in CEGEP being taken up by other language groups. College and university are competitive and that’s the reason some don’t get in.
6) The method of counting the number of Anglophones in Quebec is purposely understated by this and previous governments to diminish the importance of the English community and to justify limiting services and funding to the English community. The government should accept the Federal government’s method of counting population.
7) Quebec is not a nation! Quebec is a province in the country of Canada. Every time politicians use the term “nation” in reference to Quebec they further ingrain that false notion into the lexicon. Quebec does have a special mission within Canada and the English community has accepted that.
8) It is a waste of our time for the PLQ to ask us to come up with ways to improve this badly flawed and unconstitutional bill. It cannot be fixed because it is not about making things better in Quebec. It is about the political goal, the dream, of the current Premier and his team of sycophants.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire, Québec
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.