Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning giving way to periods of light rain this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.