A few months ago, the Health Minister of Quebec, Christian Dubé, appeared on Tout le monde en parle to discuss healthcare policy. To begin the segment, the host of the show, Guy Lepage, played a compilation of excerpts from Le Téléjournal starting in 1988 and finishing in 2022, that all highlighted the same thing: emergency rooms and hospitals have been overwhelmed and have been slowly crumbling for years. The average wait time for services in hospitals has increased by 40 minutes over the last five years, one million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor and in 2022, the average time spent on a stretcher in the emergency room was more than 18 hours. 7.4% of patients spent more than 48 hours on a stretcher. In some regions in Quebec, like Châteauguay, the average wait time on a stretcher is 37 hours. Anyone would be hard pressed to deem healthcare policy in Canada and Quebec anything but a shameful failure that leads to suffering and death. Second Street, a Canadian think tank, noted that at least 13,581 patients died while waiting for surgeries, procedures, and diagnostic scans in 2021-22. However, it would be unfair to put all the blame squarely on the CAQ. While the healthcare crisis has been exacerbated since 2018, it would be erroneous to absolve the PLQ, who put forward the Réforme Barrette, a catastrophic bureaucratic centralization of the healthcare system in 2015. The questions worth asking: why do most people in Quebec vote for the same failed public healthcare policies every election? What are the differences between the ideological healthcare policies of the CAQ, the PLQ, QS, and the PQ? If you did a blind analysis of their stances on the issue, you would probably choose wrong because they’re all the same. Unfortunately, the incompetence of our ruling class is causing human suffering and death.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.