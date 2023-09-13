In a letter published in The Suburban, it was disclosed that the City of Cote St. Luc is taking snow from Hampstead to put in our dump on Marc Chagall. This has been happening for a few years. The concerns of the residents living on Marc Chagall are the extra truck traffic, noise and air pollution, the wear on our road and the safety of our residents. The amount of money that Hampstead pays for this service is minimal. I have protested this at council meetings. Each year there is a vote to accept or deny their snow. The only councillor that constantly votes against this is Mike Cohen, who’s district is where the snow dump is situated. Hopefully this year all of our CSL councillors will vote NO and put their citizens' concerns over the town of Hampstead.
I urge concerned citizens to email your city councillor and demand that they support our CSL residents over our neighbour and vote NO.
Robert Gordon
CSL
