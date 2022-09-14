The largest linguistic group in CDN/NDG is anglophones as per the city of Montreal’s figures. The largest concentration in the district of NDG – more than 50% of its residents. Statistics fail to capture how the important Italian, Filipino and Sri Lankan communities operate primary in English outside their homes. Fifty percent of us work in English. Twenty-four percent of us operate exclusively in English, 12.9 percent only in French. As a political entity, we are the LARGEST anglophone community in Quebec.
For reasons I can’t understand, the borough was denied bilingual status.
Most importantly, 60 percent of us are bilingual. We are an example of how people from all the corners of the world can work together. CDN-NDG’s elected representatives have a responsibility to serve us and defend our interests.
Recently we have seen in the news about many groups objecting to Bill 96.
• The federal government is supporting aboriginal communities who are objecting to it.
• Juliius Grey, the leading constitutional lawyer, is fighting it in the courts
• Business groups have publicly objected to the legislation.
• Bilingual boroughs and cities are shoring up their bilingual status to guarantee the continued provision of services in both languages.
What is CDN-NDG’s council doing? Peter McQueen is defeatist and the borough mayor in council quotes Projet Montréal doctrine when asked what the borough’s position is on Bill 96.
Project Montreal is a party that is openly hostile to bilingualism, engages in historical revisionism and has many Nationalists/Separatists among its ranks. I fear for CDN-NDG. Who will defend us?
Alexander Montagano
President Équipe/Team CDN-NDG
