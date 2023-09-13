Is anyone really surprised that the small-minded, mean-spirited, hate-filled, Anglo-hating Legault government has decided to appeal the court’s decision that Bill 40 is unconstitutional?
Legault and his gang have shown nothing less than utter contempt for the English community, its rights, and the Canadian constitution. It suits Legault, and his incompetent lemmings in cabinet, to take all they can get out of Canada and give nothing but hate, division, and contempt for the law back.
Appealing this ruling is just simply wrong in every way. Closing down the school board system, which was a very successful model, has not worked. All decisions are now made by the Ministry and the Premier, except when they don’t want to take the blame for something. An example is the recent heat wave. Legault said it is up to each Centre de service to decide how to deal with it. Really? These same centers decided they wanted air purifiers during the Covid crisis but it was Legault who said they didn't need it and they wouldn’t provide the funding. Local decision-making – HA!
Equally wrong is the lack of a federal Canadian voice that is sorely needed at this time to protect over one million of its citizens. Trudeau tries to keep one leg on each side of the fence. Poilievre has been clear that he wouldn’t lift a finger to help the minority community, and Singh is playing suck-up to soft separatists in the hopes of winning a few seats in Quebec.
With five separatist (oh sorry, nationalist) parties in the National Assembly, who is there to defend the core principles of the Canadian federation? Who will stand up to protect the constitution and the rights clearly defined therein? People may not like the current Trudeau-led gang in Ottawa, but be careful what you wish for. The Conservatives and their leader are not going to help and have indicated that they will likely allow Quebec to take even more steps against all minority communities.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
