Many of us in the West End and West Island ridings are asking ourselves this question for the first time since the Equality Party ran in 1989. That party was formed in reaction to Liberal Premier Robert Bourassa invoking the “Notwithstanding clause” to override a Supreme Court ruling against banning English on outdoor signs. Plus ça change …Once more protest parties have been formed and it looks like the Liberals will lose several seats. That would be a good thing since they have taken us for granted for decades. Some recent examples: The Liberals unanimously voted against businesses greeting clients with Bonjour-Hi. They made a terrible Bill 96 even worse with an amendment requiring three compulsory French courses for English CEGEPs and even now they support Bill 21 with only one tiny change to allow teachers to wear hijabs. Anyone who doesn’t vote, or votes for the Liberals should not complain that we have no representation at the National Assembly.
However, there is a very real danger that with three protest parties, our anti-Liberal votes will be split and the Liberals (the laughably self-proclaimed party of the English and minorities) will win again. So which party should we all vote for?
Certainly not the Bloc Montreal which is a recycled vanity vehicle for Balarama Holness and his failed candidates from the 2021 Montreal election. They barely got 7% of the votes. They will not win anywhere and a vote for them makes a Liberal victory more likely in our ridings.
How about the Quebec Conservative Party? Their leader, Eric Duhaime, was a political advisor to Gilles Duceppe of the Bloc Québécois. Today, he fully supports Bill 21 which bans observant Jews, Muslims and Sikhs from working in many professions. This, in spite of his belief in individual freedoms. Obviously, he is more interested in getting elected than in principles.
That leaves the Canadian Party of Quebec (CPQ), a party that is truly dedicated to basic human rights. They 100% oppose Bills 96, 21 and 40 all of which take away our rights. They understand that the biggest problem in Quebec today (after fundamental human rights) is that we need more immigrants for both a vibrant economy and for more doctors, nurses, etc. Bills 21 and 96 have led to reduced immigration and to minorities already here leaving the province. This will only get worse.
I know the CAQ will likely win the election but, let's at least have effective representatives at the National Assembly who will fight for us. The Canadian Party of Quebec is by far our best choice. Further, every vote for the CPQ means they will get $8 from Quebec. In my riding of D’Arcy McGee there could easily be 20,000 votes or $160,000. That is from only one riding. If you and other family members join the party and donate, the party could get hundreds of thousands more from Quebec. If CPQ members had been in the National Assembly, the Bonjour-Hi resolution would not have passed because it takes unanimous consent to pass last minute resolutions. Other bills like 96 and 21 would have faced far greater scrutiny.
Bill Steinberg led the successful Hampstead demerger and served as Hampstead’s Mayor from 2005 to 2021. He was asked to run in this election but declined due to his inability to hear and speak French.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.