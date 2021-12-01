I was recently at a concert at Centre Bell and during the show, cameras were aimed at the audience (I would assume the front area near the stage) and you wouldn’t believe the number of people without masks or with masks but not properly worn.
Security could easily see that some people weren’t wearing masks. They did nothing. The front, near the stage, usually has extra security. Was it their responsibility? If not, who is supposed to be enforcing government regulations?
Gis A Bun
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.