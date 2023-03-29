Regarding your story on the immigrant teenager despairing in French language education, one may ask how in the six years this boy’s parents spent in Quebec after their arrival, how is it that they learned no French, for if they had, they would surely have helped their son with his studies in a French high school.
Also, in those six years, they managed to avoid understanding what the Quebec nation prioritizes, in terms of the French language.
Further, they took it for granted that their son, on his arrival, would attend school in English.
Six years here, and such a poor grasp of this reality?
What Joe Ortona says about just one more English student in the system not threatening French, well, this might not be what the Minister of Education believes.
Crying “poor me”, on the part of both the protectors of the French language, AND the single, solitary, immigrant teenager, is what this is going to amount to.
Good luck to each of these two sides on their respective pity parties!
And may the one(s) who diligently earn(s) victory in this conflict, obtain victory!
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
