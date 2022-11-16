Many people think that they do not need wills; after all, the Quebec Civil Code (Qcc) states very clearly who gets what on the death of an individual .
For example, if an individual dies with a surviving spouse and 1 or more children, Article 666 of the Qcc states that the child/children get two-thirds of the estate (divided equally among the children if there is more than one child) and the spouse gets the remaining one-third of the estate.
However what is not very well known is that there may be serious and negative tax consequences that may result. Let us take a very simple example. Suppose the same individual has two major assets in his or her name at the time of his or her death: a principal residence worth $1,000,000 and a RRSP also worth $1,000,000.
Without a will 2/3 of the principal residence and 2/3 of the RRSP will go to the child or children and the remaining 1/3 of the RRSP and the principal residence will go tax-free to the surviving spouse.
What are the tax consequences to the estate of the deceased individual? As the principal residence is exempt from tax at the date of death that is not an issue; however 2/3 of the RRSP will generally be subject to tax in the terminal return of the deceased individual as it is not going to the surviving spouse. Depending on the tax rate of the deceased individual the combined taxes ( federal and Quebec) can be up to approximately 50% (maximum tax rate is 53.31%) of $666,667 or $333,333 which will be due at the later of April 30 of the following year or six months after the death of the individual. (The other $333,333 of RRSP of the deceased individual will go tax-free to the surviving spouse.)
So the child /children, instead of receiving $666,667 after-tax from the RRSP of their deceased parent will be left with $333,333 after-tax. The surviving spouse will keep his/her $333,333 of RRSP inherited from the deceased spouse. The Fisc will also share as an unwanted partner and keep $333,333 of the RRSP of the deceased individual.
With a will there are better potential solutions. Let us assume the individual in his or her will bequeathed the $1,000,000 RRSP to his or her surviving spouse and the principal residence to his child/ children.
(Alternatively the principal residence could be bequeathed to the surviving spouse outright or in a qualifying spousal trust for the lifetime of the surviving spouse and after the death of the surviving spouse to the child/children.) In either case there would be no immediate taxes to pay on the death of the individual. An immediate tax saving of $333.333!! This $333,333 tax saving can be invested for the lifetime of the surviving spouse and thus provide additional income for the surviving spouse.
(There is a separate tax issue of whether the principal residence exemption applies going forward for the child/children if they get the principal residence directly from the deceased individual versus indirectly from the qualifying spousal trust after the death of the surviving spouse. There is also a separate legal issue of how to protect the surviving spouse to ensure he or she can remain in the principal residence if it is owned by the child/children. These issues can be addressed in another article)
Conclusion
Not having a will may be very costly. You owe it to your family to consider the various options available to you. If you are uncertain you owe it to your family to consult with an expert.
Me. Murray Sklar
Montreal
