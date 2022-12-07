Last week, when Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith introduced her Alberta Sovereignty in a United Canada Act, Prime Minister Trudeau stated that “no options are off the table.” Could he possibly disallow the law, a power, which the Canadian constitution of 1867 grants the federal government?
So what is the main component in the bill fomenting this ire from the Liberals? If it is voted into law, the Alberta legislature would be able to disallow federal legislation with a simple majority vote! So, disallowing federal laws is unconstitutional, but according to Ottawa, doing so to Alberta may be the only reasonable decision.
In Quebec, all this shows the anglophone community is that Trudeau will confront conservative Alberta but not the language police in Quebec. As he mentioned back in the spring, Trudeau had “certain reservations about Bill 96.” Where was the ire from the Trudeau Liberals then? A true, just leader follows their principles in any situation, not just one that is convenient politically.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.