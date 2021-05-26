Where is the outrage over the anti-Semitism in the Palestinian demonstrations?Why isn't this being unequivocally condemned by Canadian government leaders all around? When the story of a young Muslim girl's hijab being cut first surfaced, our illustrious Prime Minister came out publicly in no time to denounce it and claim that it "wasn't who we are as Canadians." Where is Justin Trudeau now during this real time crisis affecting Jewish Canadians?
Ralph Schleichkorn
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.