When you try to be all things to all people, you wind up being nothing to no one. Then, there’s the CAQ, a party that recruits separatists who are no longer separatists and federalists who are no longer federalists. The separatists haven’t become federalists any more than the federalists have become separatists. They’re, now, all unriddled nationalists.
These days, even a hardware store, to be competitive, carries socks and greeting cards. But where do you go for brass tacks?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
