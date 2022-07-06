Last year, Canada Day was a commemoration, not a celebration. The flag was at half-mast as a gesture of respect for the unmarked graves of Indigenous children. In the spirit of reconciliation, Mary Simon was appointed Governor-General.
In the run up to this year’s festivities, a judgment was rendered in New Brunswick declaring the appointment of a Lieutenant-Governor not capable of acting in both official languages a violation of the rights of one of Canada’s official language communities. There is now another pending case from Quebec targeting the Governor-General.
Pierre Trudeau bequeathed Canadians a charter whose centrepiece was the consecration of equality of French and English. What is Justin Trudeau doing to his father’s legacy to Canada?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
