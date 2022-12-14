The global surge in antisemitism was kick-started in 1928 when an Egyptian, Hassan al-Banna, formed the Muslim Brotherhood. It was a pan-Islamic movement, meant to replace the decadent West with a caliphate.
His affiliate was Haj Amin al-Husseini, whom the British named Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. The Mufti led the Arabs of the Mandate against the Infidels before, during and after World War II. He was Hiller’s ally, creating the Bosnian Muslim Waffen-SS. He personally sent 4,000 Jewish Hungarian children to Auschwitz. He was a war criminal, captured by the French, who let him escape.
Politicians need to understand the San Remo Accords (1920), the League of Nations confirmation (1922) as well as article 80 of the UN charter. What was promised the Jews at San Remo cannot be over-ridden.
It means that all of the British Mandate for Palestine is the reconstituted Jewish homeland; that is all of Israel is Israel. Period. Anything the US or UN decides is in violation of international law if it challenges Israel’s sovereignty. Only Israel can give some of its territory to the Palestinian Authority, if and when a satisfactory peace agreement is reached.
Rather than reprimanding Israelis about where they can build homes, we might turn our attention to the 81,000 plus illegal structures the Palestinians have constructed in Area C, funded by American and EU governments and NGOs. Area C is exclusively Israeli under the Oslo Accords.
There were no Arabs called Palestinians until the KGB created the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1964 as a means of countering US influence in the region. They called Israel, Palestine, and the Arabs living there, Palestinians. This pseudo-ethnicity is promoted by UNRWA and pushed in our liberal schools and media, false though it is.
If we want a two-state solution, we should look into the previous US administration’s "Peace to Prosperity Plan" which the Palestinian Authority rejected, as it did the Clinton and every other proposal. The PA wants peace without Israel. The Abraham Accord states want peace with Israel, with or without the PA.
America has little influence on the PA. Only the Arab League can bring influence to bear on the fractious Palestinian clans, especially now, as they battle to replace the aging Mahmoud Abbas’s kleptocracy.
Len Bennett,
Author of “Unfinished Work”
Ottawa
