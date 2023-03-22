I’m an ignorant motorist like many who do not know at what speed above the posted speed I will be cited; it certainly in practice is not 2 to 4 km above. Yet the police appear to use their ever-changing discretion as to what speed to address an infraction daily. And the motorist continues the same as before travelling at higher speeds they believe is acceptable until the police request their license and registration.
Is it not time to simply educate the motorist by posting the citation speed in red a little higher than the zone speed in black to serve as a continuous reminder to slow down below the legal limit? For example, the sign approaching and in front of a school, park and hospital could read “30 kph zone/35 kph $$$ citation” or whatever the experts decide. Why not try a pilot project for a year attaching an adhesive label of the citation speed to the sign? I smile with the belief for the first time in a hundred years doing so would truly slow down speeds big time.
It’s time to have city infraction revenue take a backseat to better public security to prevent accidents causing injuries and deaths. It’s time to have police and their vehicles remain visible not in hiding to serve notice to tens of thousands of motorists to drive appropriately and serve comfort to many that their children will arrive safely to school and return safely at home. No one wants tragedy to strike closer to home next time, Mayor Plante!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
