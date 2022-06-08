Again, your editorial — entitled “What’s next?” — is thought provoking and disturbing.
It is clear to me that the CAQ is using an old playbook; one which has been well thumbed.
I fear the labelling of all non-francophones, non Caucasians is in the new Quebec’s future. How will this be determined?
Next will be the seizure of property and money. Followed by ghettos.
Ottawa will come late to quash this complete disregard and suppression of rights by the CAQ.
History is repeating itself.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.