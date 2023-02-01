In reference to Bill C-13, MP Marc Garneau is quoted as saying “It is not appropriate to refer to Quebec’s Charter of the French language in Bill C‑13, which falls under federal jurisdiction and deals with official languages in Canada. By making this reference, we are de facto incorporating the Charter of the French language of Quebec in a federal statute.” ("Garneau: 'Huge error to give Quebec free rein on language' "; Suburban, January 23, 2023).
Sadly, this is not the first time parts of Bill 101 have been incorporated into a federal statute.
Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is the part of our constitution dealing with minority language of education in the provinces. It provides for the right to attend minority language French or English publicly funded schools based upon descent: who one's parents and their status is a determining factor. Yet both the Canadian Supreme Court and then Justice Minister Jean Chretien acknowledged that section 23 was based upon and inspired by the language of education provisions of Bill 101.
From the Supreme Court of Canada:
It is therefore not surprising that Bill 101 was very much in the minds of the framers of the Constitution when they enacted s. 23 of the Charter, which guarantees "minority language educational rights". This is confirmed when the wording of this section is compared with that of ss. 72 and 73 of Bill 101, and with other provincial statutes on the language of instruction.
…and…
By incorporating into the structure of s. 23 of the Charter the unique set of criteria in s. 73 of Bill 101, the framers of the Constitution identified the type of regime they wished to correct and on which they would base the remedy prescribed.
From Jean Chretien:
The criticisms we receive stem from the section relating to education. Bill 101 would be slightly changed but we have tried to respect it as much as possible.
…and…
In an effort to adhere as closely as possible to Quebec legislation, we have fashioned our amendment to the sections on education after Bill 101.
The highest law of the land -- the Canadian Constitution -- found its inspiration from the worst part of, arguably, the worst law in Canada: the Charter of the French Language. "Worst" because "descent" is a definition of racial discrimination according to article 1 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, of which Canada is a signatory. Thus, both Bill 101 and the Charter of Rights are race laws, meting out rights based upon a prohibited base of discrimination. This results in a separate but equal segregation of rights for all Quebecers: those that can freely choose to attend either French or English publicly funded schools and those that can only attend French publicly funded schools.
Tony Kondaks
Vancouver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.