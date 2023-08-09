While thousands of people are struggling with flood damage from our most recent storm, instead of helping the population and working to improve obviously deteriorated infrastructure, they choose to waste more money on fixing the Olympic Stadium?
It is a money pit…get Hollywood in to film the destruction of “The Big Owe” . Use that money to the more important issues of infrastructure across the City.
What is wrong with these people?
Judy Kolonics
NDG
