I've been devoting over 25 years of my life since my retirement for the well-being of our community. The West Island has at least 100 organizations with important missions serving our young, youth, families, homeless, seniors, mentally ill, intellectually handicapped, respite and palliative care, to name just a few. The pandemic has thrown a monkey-wrench into our operations. Most of us were able to adapt moderately but not entirely and some shut down. Here we are today having to fight to get the necessary funding from our corporate/business partners, from major foundations and others who raise funds on our behalf. Unfortunately, due to lower funds, these sponsors are making dramatic reductions in funding to the point of threatening closures even for those of us who have been in the community for 35-plus years. How many of these sponsors understand who they have been supporting, how much of their money has been spent to better the lives of our most vulnerable citizens on the West Island. Instead of knocking us down, why don't they sit down with us and get to know us before slashing our budgets to the point of shutting us down? Do they truly understand the impact of cutting thousands of dollars from our budgets? How can we offer more programs/services if there is no money to do so?
Paulette Zielinski
Montreal
