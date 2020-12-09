Apparently Covid time seems to La CAQ the perfect time to enact more anti-anglo laws and beef up the language cops.
What is the French for espresso?
Someone needs to explain to “minister of identity” Simon Jolin-Barrette that the problem here in La belle province is not the anglos but the pill!
Gone the twelve children families, now the girls just want to have fun.
Some years ago aware of the decline in the birthrate a Québécois bureaucrat thought he saw the solution: linguistic loss could bemade up by immigration! Francophone Arabs were for a time arriving here in huge numbers, 30,000- 40,000 annually.
Well, it apparently has not solved the problem. Nothing left to do but squeeze out the anglo hospitals. If Jolin-Barrette thinks the Jewish General Hospital is an anglo institution he ought to pay a visit.
When Jacques Parizeau needed medical care he went to the JGH.
When Pauline Marois’s daughter gave birth she did it at the JGH.
A story I heard from a reliable source. There was this anglo fellow who spoke absolutely perfect French. In conversation with some local francophones he happened to run into he explained (confessed?) that he was an anglo.
The reaction to his linguistic skills was not congratulatory. An anglo speaking perfect French amounted to treachery. You, said the francophones, were fooling us!
David Levy
Westmount
