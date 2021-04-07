What is “Mayor Plante’s problem with condemning anti-Semitism” your excellent editorial asks.
Does anyone at city hall through all her minions have any moral, ethical backbone to compel her to address this issue, to do the right thing? Yet another useless, wasteful, meaningless committee. Is she kidding ?!
Her legacy, if it can even be called that, is already in the toilet. So she has nothing to lose. Who is she so scared of that she will not consider the notion of condemning any and all racial, xenophobic actions, words and mentalities. She is gutless. Her stubborn refusal says it all !
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
“A still disgusted, angry resident of what used to be an openly multi-cultural, multilingual metropolis. A city doomed to suffer the indifference of a petty bureaucratic mindset and become a provincial backwater.”
