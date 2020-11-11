Re your editorial Defund the OQLF, Oct. 28, we learn that the Office Québécoise de la langue française is going to get a $5 million boost, and suddenly there are little minions sneaking around and discovering violations of Bill 101, making it clear that they will no longer tolerate all these transgressions which have cropped up in the past decade.
The $5 million is a boost to $24,1 million, a budget which has changed very little in the past decade, apparently. What I want to know is, if the extra $5 million means they actually do something (whether we approve or not), what has happened to the other $24.1 million? Did it just disappear into some bureaucrats’ pockets?
Andy Dodge
Montreal West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.