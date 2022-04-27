Re your oped on growing McGill antisemitism, after decades of left-wing academia, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar massively funding chairs of learning, is it any wonder our university graduates, who are today’s policy makers and influencers are as self-abasing and antisemitic as they are?
The Nation of Islam, and the myriad tentacles of the Muslim Brotherhood are aggressively fighting the West and Jews in particular. CAIR/NCCM, Hamas and the Muslim Students’ Associations (MSA) in our universities are part of the Brotherhood. MSA sponsors the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions and the Israel Apartheid Week libels, spreading turmoil and hatred on campus and beyond. SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) is Hamas’s representative in our universities.
The Annual List of US and Canada’s Worst Campuses for Jewish Students puts Columbia, Vassar, the University of Toronto and McGill at the top of the list.
McGill students and administrastion might note that the PLO charter calls for killing all Israelis and Hamas’s charter calls for killing every Jew in the world.
Len Bennett, Author of “Unfinished Work”
Ottawa
