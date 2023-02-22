Further to your editorial on a tax threat, one appeal I would make to Mayor Plante is to fix the STM and train services that keep deteriorating on the West Island. I take buses 209 on Sources, the 68 and finally the 69 to go from the West Island to Ahuntsic there and back. I’m lucky if I make it back and on a good day in four and half hours. The bus service is appalling with no coordination between bus routes.The train service is the same thing from West Island to downtown. NO service from noon to 3:30 in the afternoon.
Add to this that the West Island is served by only two hospitals, and ambulances will stop Feb. 20, 2023 going to the Lachine Hospital leaving more West Islanders open to major health risks, and possibly death, if they are suffering from a heart attack. The breaking point for West Islanders est que nous sommes outré de la montée des évaluations municipales les hausses de taxes excessives pour certains aucun aide pour les contribuables quel avenir pour les contribuables. Non-francophone ont assisté à un désarroi ont ne peut pas recevoir moins de service tout en étant obligé de contribué plus de toute les taxes.
Sharyn Cadot
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.