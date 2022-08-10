It is impossible for West Islanders not to observe, and marvel at, the progress of the REM. The reinforced concrete pylons are huge, and installation of the track sometimes results in the closure of a portion of the road or at least narrows it so that huge equipment can install the next REM section.
Living in Beaconsfield, I am most interested in the final three stations: Fairview-Pointe Claire, Kirkland and L’Anse à L’Orme. The website, https://rem.info/fr/stations, gives many details of each station. For example, the height of the Fairview-Pointe Claire station is 16 metres from the ground and has accommodation for 16 bus platforms. But some important details are missing. It is not clear how passengers alighting from the REM will connect with Fairview shopping centre. West Islanders have been used to a bus station directly connected to the shopping centre, but the REM station is approximately 400 metres away. Will there be a covered walkway or a fully automated shuttle to make the connection? Details such as this need to be worked out to avoid frustration later when snowstorms arrive, or we experience days of 30+C temperature.
Going west, the next station is Kirkland, approximately three kilometres from Fairview. However, the REM planners missed a great opportunity. There is an immense tract of open land at the north-west corner of St. Charles. A station here, half-way between the Fairview station and the present Kirkland station, could have been planned at ground level. The access would have been very easy, and it could have accommodated an infinite number of parking places.
By contrast, the current Kirkland station has been squeezed into a former dog park and is 24 metres (78.7 ft.) above the ground. Why it has been built in its current location, so high up, is a mystery to me. If the station had been planned 20 metres further North and 200 metres West, it would not have needed to go over the overpass and could have been built at ground level. In addition, it would have been close to parking spaces and away from a busy corner. Let’s hope the elevators never break down or need daytime servicing as climbing or descending approximately 150 steps would be a marathon!
The final station, L’Anse à L’Orme, is conveniently at ground level. Perhaps this station has been planned to accommodate future housing and industrial development. There are currently no houses as far as the eye can see and only one small commercial building nearby. Will this station be the hub for off-island passengers arriving from Vaudreuil-Dorion? Details are lacking.
Information sessions could be planned for West Islanders to fill in these and other information gaps that readers may have. Certainly, we all hope that the REM proves to be a success because its life span is likely to be short. While it will be fully operational by 2024/5, autonomous vehicles will be commonplace by the year 2050 (They are currently in the last stages of testing in a great number of major cities). It will be much more convenient to order an autonomous car on your smart phone. The driverless car will come to a home, take an individual or family to their destination, leave them there and return to its docking station awaiting another call.
John Gradwell
Beaconsfield
