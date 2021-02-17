In regard to your editorial last week on another attack on English rights, these tactics are Weapons of Mass Distraction. With a COVID death rate three times that of Ontario and five times that of B.C., it’s time for Mr. Legault and the CAQ to change the topic and what better than the old red herring of the French language being in mortal peril. Keep telling like it is Suburban!
Scott Phelan
Montreal
