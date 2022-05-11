The CEGEP students that protested must be commended for standing up for their rights for an equal education in Quebec. We all should be so proud of them today, fighting the onslaught of the Quebec dictatorship.
Here are the eight major issues that will affect all Quebecers if Bill 96 is passed.
1. Bill 96 will allow Quebec civil servants to have access to your medical or psychological records and other confidential documents without your consent and without even notifying you. 2: They will have the right to enter any place, other than a house, where an activity is carried on or any other place where documents or other property to which this law applies may be held. 3: They will be able to examine, copy and seize any document or electronic device relating to your work. 4: They can enter your hotel room, your car, and ask you to give them access to your phone and your laptop. 5:Inspections can even take place as a preventive measure if they think you are about to break the law but haven't done so yet. 6: The Bill prevents all Quebecers from deciding which schools they want to send their children to. 7: The Bill completely ignores and circumvents the Quebec Charter of Rights and the Canadian Charter, which means you may not have any legal recourse to fight it once it is passed. 8: If an employer requires a person to have knowledge of a language other than French to keep a position, or to obtain a position, it is considered a prohibited practice. Unless the employer shows, in accordance with sections 46 and 46.1, that the performance of the duty requires such knowledge and that he first took all reasonable means to avoid imposing such a requirement.
If you don't comply, you can be fined anywhere from $700 to $90,000.
We should all protest against the Bill!
Rohinton Gandhi
Verdun
