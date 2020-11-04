In case you did not know, a Special Planning Program (PPU) proposal for the Rockland sector was filed at the Town Council’s meeting on October 19, 2020. It is a framework for a major redevelopment of the Town’s northeast sector over several years.
In particular, the PPU covers various lots and properties — including the Rockland Centre shopping mall, the service stations and related fast food restaurant, community gardens, Vigi Mont-Royal (CHSLD) and the vegetated area — and proposes introducing new uses for this site. For example, it provides for the building of multiple commercial and residential towers up to 14 floors (in one case) and another street opening onto L’Acadie Boulevard. It also provides for significant additional housing and population density. In fact, thousands of new employees, residents and users will interact on a daily basis when the project is completed.
While the sector indeed deserves redevelopment, the legal route of the PPU chosen by the Town Council means that it will not be possible for residents to have much of a say, by way of a referendum, or otherwise. For example, if a developer wishes to build the abovementioned series of commercial and residential towers and seeks a zoning change, it will not be possible to contest. This is troubling, to say the least, because the well being and quality of life of all Town residents is at risk if the PPU is adopted “as is” and the project goes ahead without the possibility for challenge and citizen oversight.
During this challenging pandemic, the Town Council has decided on a short and expedited public consultation by way of a “chat during a live webcast” on November 5, 2020 and in writing by November 19, 2020, at the latest.
In fact, the Town Council can immediately thereafter adopt the PPU, with or without “adjustments”. Even though we have town councillors with a better “sens de l’écoute”, like Michelle Setlakwe and Jonathan Lang, there is no guarantee that their perspective and influence will carry the day.
As mentioned, this process bypasses any real opportunity residents may have to contest thereafter by way of a referendum, or otherwise. The only other time that this legal route has been used in the history of the Town is in the case of the Royalmount project.
And this bears repeating: the well being and quality of life of all Town residents will be diminished if the PPU is adopted “as is” and the project goes ahead. The sector is already congested to the point where many residents avoid the area altogether. Adding thousands of people to the mix will only increase the congestion. Unfortunately, the Town has not made any traffic impact study or urban planning reports public to allow residents to make an informed assessment.
Furthermore, we do not know what kind of impact the significant additional housing will have on our already over-populated schools and on the student body. It should be noted that Royalmount is seeking permission for the additional building of thousands of residential units.
Any proposed redevelopment must be done in a balanced way where the well being and quality of life of its residents is at the forefront and in the spirit of the Garden City.
Our respectful suggestion is that Town Council go back to the “drawing board”. It should then propose a plan, subject to a meaningful consultation with Town residents, after full and frank disclosure.
Nancy Anissimoff, CPA, CA
Gerry Apostolatos, lawyer
