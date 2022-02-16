Data gathered from countries across the globe revealed that 46 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021. Journalism may not be considered the most dangerous profession in the world, but the risks for those entering into certain segments of the industry are clear. After a peak in 2012 when 147 journalists were killed, thankfully the numbers decreased, and 2021 saw the lowest number of journalists killed since 2003.
Yes, it has been 20 years, and yet the memory and public beheading of Wall Street Journal writer Daniel Pearl in Pakistan will always be remembered by those in the craft of journalism, and, perhaps, by many others who continue to be concerned about the gradual erosion of freedom of expression, the security and safety of a weakened freedom of the press, and the fragile state of democracies around the world.
And, this, includes Quebec, a linguistic ghetto in a constitutional no-man's land. And, yes, Daniel was also a Jew. Have we not learned anything since the ovens in more than 75 years? UCLA Prof. Judea Pearl, Daniel’s father, said, “civilized society, so it seems, is so numbed by violence that it has lost its gift to be disgusted by evil.”
Civilized? We are animals first, foremost, and always, says author Desmond Morris in The Naked Ape. We may be able to write immortal poetry, build giant cities, create technological miracles, and aim for the stars, but we remain killers and predators.
In 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, journalist, and columnist for The Washington Post, was assassinated by agents of the Saudi government at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. He was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate building, and his body was later dismembered and disposed of.
Numbed? We could have saved Daniel. We could have saved Jamal. But, it's not YOUR problem, is it? I could give you 6 million reasons why it is...
Stuart Lowndes
Retired Journalist
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.