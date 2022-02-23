One of the most flagrant issues in law enforcement is the profiling of individuals based solely upon race, ethnicity, or national origin. We see this happening regularly as reported in your Suburban of last Wednesday. When members of other racial minorities are stopped, questioned, searched and sometimes abused without any legal or apparent reason, as in the case of Errol Burke, who was the victim of racial profiling, at a depanneur in 2017, our system of justice fails them.
This continuous practice by our police officers violates the civil rights of all citizens. Yet, repeatedly, we read about such cases being ignored and/or dismissed. Only if and when, a complaint is made by the victim to the Police Ethics and the Quebec Human Rights Commissions, is the issue investigated further. We need clear messages sent to all law enforcement personnel that such practices will be met with severe consequences rather than just a slap on the wrist.
Frank Baldassare
DDO
