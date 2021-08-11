I was troubled by Mike Cohen’s article, “Anti-vaxxers prompt Chomedy synagogues to enact their own vaccine passport rules.”
The way that it reads is symptomatic of a gross misunderstanding that, I believe, is more dangerous than a coronavirus. It is the virus of intolerance, discrimination and hate, and it is spreading.
I cannot speak for the two individuals (who you vilify as bio-terrorist “anti-vaxxers”), but I can say this: their decision not to get the jab is, whether it makes you uncomfortable or not to hear it, a matter of human rights. And that includes your rights too, and those of all the synagogue members, and, actually, all people on the planet. So when they speak out against the epidemic of group-think that is taking over the minds of humanity because of fear, they are just as much speaking up for your right to liberty, sovereignty and autonomy over your own body, as they are for their own.
Are they “literally striking fear among the members”? Or are they opening a crack of doubt in this mad illusion of consensus that defies reason itself?
The right to choose does not belong to some and not to others. That is how we are . We have free will, we have free speech, we have free thought. So far, those have not been taken from us.
Chantalle Kudsi-Zadeh
Montreal
