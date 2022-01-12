Canada should have made a stronger statement about the Beijing Olympics? Maybe, but how about a paradigm shift. All future Olympic Games to be held every two years, both summer and winter only in Switzerland. Why? Because, on the part of all participating countries, the boycott of neutrality might be so unconvincing as to be futile.
Not just Canada, but the world needs to make this “stronger statement”.
Not “fair”? Neither are boycott-dodging non-democracies.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
