Independent municipalities like Côte St Luc and others on the West Island provide celebrations for Quebec Day, Canada Day and First Nations Day in between. This definitely provides good mentorship for Montreal boroughs which do not.
I dream of a new civic holiday in Quebec called United Day, the last day in June. It would celebrate all three holidays in one with an emphasis on First Nations as a reminder to give thanks to those who shared their land, resources, food and warmth with first immigrant French and English settlers centuries ago and provide a lot more today when Quebec and Hydro-Quebec request a favour, servitude or other “largesse”. And yes, they are most trusted by Quebecers to bridge the cultural divide between French, English and themselves and deserve an exemption to Bill 96.
Would it be too much, my smiling Mayor Plante, to celebrate United Day with a week long party on Mount-Royal closest to July 1st and invite 200,000 and more Montrealers and visitors with entertainment provided by Quartiers Des Spectacles? It should be promoted downtown, uptown, on public transit, at Bixi stations, and by Tourism Montreal and Tourism Quebec to the world.
The message which would go viral fast ” Montreal and Quebec Open For Business And Love!”.
After all, Montreal is the bilingual Paris of North America and the diverse New York of Canada with the Fleur de Lys, Maple Leaf, Mohawk cultural Flags and other international ones flying with pride, lest we forget.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
