The federal government should seek the support of the anti-separatist opposition parties in suspending any transfer payments to any province that does not recognize the full and equal rights of both founding cultures, and should unambiguously declare that both official languages will continue to be used in all federal government workplaces and federally chartered corporations and institutions throughout Canada.
Within its long-agreed constitutional jurisdiction, the writ of the federal government must run everywhere in the country.What is afoot in Quebec now is the beginning of the end of our 155-year-old Confederation and everyone in Canada should be aware of that.
Quebec must not be allowed to spit in the face of the majority of its fellow citizens and oppress its English-language minority, while cheerfully pocketing almost $13 billion annually as an ex gratia gift from English Canada.
We have a country, with Quebec or without it.
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
