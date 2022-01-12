We should not participate in the Beijing Olympics. We should not finance these games with Canadian taxpayers money. We should take a strong stance against China’s denial of basic human rights. How can we acquiesce in the Olympic games being held in a country governed by a totalitarian regime?
François Laporte
Laval
