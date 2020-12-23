What a difference between Geoffrey Chambers and Lionel Perez. Mr. Chambers states publicly what is known but is never acknowledged by many politicians. He says that instead of suppressing English in Quebec…we should view English-speaking Quebec as a positive and important bridge to the rest of Canada.
Perez, on the other hand, has called for “better protection for French, without which it could end up becoming no more than folklore”. Perez should do his research. He should stop spreading inaccuracies about the English/French language.
Perhaps he fears being harangued by the ruling government, if he stands up against suppression of any form. There is enough false news out there without any encouragement to suppress English in this province.
We need refreshing honesty.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
