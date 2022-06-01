Your water fountain cartoon was right on. Keep up the good work. Your cartoons are always spot-on. Every provincial government since Bourassa has obliterated the "line in the sand." "The pen is mightier than the sword" ... up to a point! Time to poke some holes in our false democracy. Bills 101, 21, 96 — to name a few. Human rights indeed! But only for pur laine Caucasians. The separatists are rearing their ugly small-minded heads — again. Ignorance is rampant.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
