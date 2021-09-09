I wrote the following letter today to Anthony Housefather:.
Hi Anthony,I am writing to tell you that as much as I would like to vote for you in the upcoming elections, I will not be able to. I think you have done a credible job as my MP, even if I think you could have been more vocal with respect to Quebec's plans to downgrade English minority rights and the Liberals going along with it and doing nothing about it --- in the hope of not losing any Quebec votes. Also, while I know you have repeatedly stood up for Israel, you should have tried to be more forceful when Canada endorsed anti-Israel UN resolutions. But all in all, you have worked hard, and I think you represented me and your other Jewish constituents well.
But I cannot vote for you because I disagree with Trudeau and his policies.The way he embraced with open arms the avowedly antisemitic MP who crossed the floor from the Greens to the Liberals, the way he acquiesced to Legault's plan to downgrade the rights of Anglophones in Quebec without a peep of dissent, the Charities scandal, voting against Israel in the UN, calling an unnecessary election costing half a billion dollars, being an opportunist and mismanaging timely orders of vaccine for Covid 19, so that in the early days Canada was way behind other countries.. There are a number of other of his actions for which I dislike him but there is no point in elaborating. I just can't trust him.
I think in the Mt. Royal riding you will get elected no matter what, but I will have to vote for the Conservative candidate about whom I know hardly anything, not even his name.
Arthur Roskies
CSL
