Respectfully, the usually cogent Marcus Tabachnick is somewhat off the mark with his May 4, 2022 Letter to the Editor in which he claims that the newly formed Balarama Holness provincial party could split the vote and elect the CAQ. While this may be true for ridings that traditionally return vote totals somewhat evenly between the Liberals, PQ, and CAQ, this is far from the reality in predominantly anglophone/allophone pro-federalist ridings, such as D'Arcy McGee (mostly Côte St. Luc and Hampstead voters) where as much as 80-90% of the voters traditionally opt for Liberal candidates. One can literally split the D'Arcy McGee vote 10 ways and still elect a Liberal. As long as this new party limits the ridings in which it selects to run candidates to strong historical Liberal majorities, there is virtually zero chance of vote-splitting.
Tony Kondaks
Vancouver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.