The Superior Court didn’t strike all of Bill 21; our cup doth not runneth over. But, in debating whether the glass is half full or half empty, it should be noted that its judgment affirmed that the school board’s rights of management and control extend beyond allocation and husbandry of resources. It affirmed that setting curricular norms for the community it serves is the legitimate business of our school commissioners.
The judgment excerpts the following from the stated policy of our boards:
“The Eastern Townships School Board recognizes the contribution of the various cultural, racial, ethnic and religious communities within the Board, and is committed to a multicultural/multiracial education, which would enable students, parents, personnel and commissioners to learn to live together in a pluralistic society.
...[It] is committed to the development of policies AND EDUCATIONAL APPROACHES that foster acceptance and understanding of all students and encourage an appreciation of human diversity.
...[It] recognizes that ethnic and cultural diversity is a positive feature of Quebec and Canadian societies.”
The judgment also includes this excerpt from the stated policy of the EMSB :
“...The Board shall assist teachers in developing programs reflecting the reality of a multicultural/multiracial Quebec society, giving emphasis to the achievements of people of all racial and cultural backgrounds, and emphasizing as well the participation and contribution of those same cultures in all aspects of Quebec and Canadian life.”
The school board, as the late Supreme Court Justice Charles Gonthier noted, is a branch of government. The province’s jurisdiction over education cannot trample on the board’s rights and responsibilities as a matter of administrative law. And, as a matter of constitutional law, Bill 21’s provisions dealing with the hiring and career advancement of our teachers and school administrators are, necessarily, a repudiation of the curricular norms and objectives prescribed by our boards. And this is exactly why the court found that part of the law unconstitutional.
Those who consider this a small victory or worse should reconsider.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.