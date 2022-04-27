We must be thankful that the Suburban’s Joel Goldenberg is covering Hampstead council meetings. Hampstead has almost no communications with residents anymore so I was shocked when I read in the Suburban that the council wants to allow an FSI (a measure of the size of a house) of 80% in Old Hampstead, up from 52%. Already the first draft of the by-law amendment has passed and a consultation meeting will be held May 2. Then there will be a few days during which residents can request a Register and possible referendum. If enough do not do so, the by-law will pass and property values across the entire town will drop.
Hampstead land values are higher than those of most island suburbs because Hampstead has a certain cache which is due to the beautiful look of Old Hampstead. With an FSI of 80%, buyers will flock to buy beautiful small homes on big lots in Old Hampstead in order to build monster homes. Initially this will provide more tax revenue but once the look of Old Hampstead is gone, our property values will drop to something like those of our neighbor, Cote Saint-Luc. It may take 5 years but once the cache of Old Hampstead is lost, it is gone forever.
For me this issue is deja vue all over again. During the years when Hampstead was part of Montreal the FSI was increased to 60% (much less than 80%) and monster homes started replacing beautiful Old Hampstead homes. Residents complained and as soon as I was elected, the council unanimously lowered the FSI to 52% and the problem was solved. Until now!
This dramatic change was not even discussed with the Town’s Architectural Committee. Had it been discussed, they would not have agreed with it.
According to Mayor Levi, this initiative is to allow home owners to put livable space in attics without exceeding the 52% FSI in Old Hampstead. The simple way to do it would be to modify the calculation of the FSI so that all space in an attic, livable or not, is not counted in the FSI. Even that would not be good but it would be a lot less damaging than increasing the FSI to 80%.
Increasing the FSI in Old Hampstead is like using an elephant gun to kill a house fly. The fly will probably die but at what cost to the house and furniture? Use a fly swatter to kill the fly – change the calculation of the FSI if you must, but don’t do anything else.
Bill Steinberg
Hampstead
