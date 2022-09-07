Now that we are in the provincial election campaign, it is ridiculous to see all these promises that have been announced so far that will be broken.
You got the dying PQ who have already said they'd give out between $700 and $1,200 to help with inflation, spend $21 billion over a number of years on climate change and promise a charge of $365 per year for an unlimited public transit pass. So exactly where will the money come from to pay for all this? Right now for the island of Montreal alone, it is $94 per month. So it would be like getting eight months free. From Longueuil or Laval into Montreal, it would be around nine months free.
The CAQ? They are making promises that are a bit more legitimate but they were in office for four years. Why didn't they enact these promises then? Saying the party will add thousands of housing for low income people but then did really nothing.
The Liberals? They are too busy losing candidates at the last moment and trying to find replacements. [I really wonder if any of the candidates who dropped out at the last moment were actually true Liberals. Very fishy.]
Gis Bun
Montreal
