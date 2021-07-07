When Bill 101 was passed by Quebec’s first separatist government, Quebec anglophones turned to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau for leadership. Choosing not to inflame separatist passions further, he told them not to come to his “apron strings”, but to defeat the law in the courts and the PQ government at the polls.
Man is a useless passion, Sartre said, and the same can be said for separatism in today’s Canada. Quebec nationalists don’t need the threat of separatism to leverage their demands. The federal government recognizes Quebec and the Indigenous peoples as nations. But Canada’s first “post-national” Prime Minister rarely, if ever, speaks of Canada as a nation.
The Quebec nationalists knew something. If they just waited it out, there would be no Canada to separate from.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
