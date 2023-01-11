An old STM bus parked in front of a homeless shelter is hooked up to the electric power grid above. Affixed to both sides is a bilingual handwritten message “We the homeless during the cold of winter have sought the warmth of this bus until a night’s lodging is available at the shelter next door. Please my Mayor, Premier and Prime Minister, our priority must become your priority until social housing is available for everyone in need!”
In the interim, is it not time that Montreal, which spends tens of millions on new electric buses, can station the older ones throughout the island as electric warming stations near where the homeless congregate instead of selling them off for a pittance? I’m certain Quebec’s corporate pride Hydro Quebec would provide the electric conversion no charge including a porta potty, telephone hook-up to shelters and two hot plates. The city would pay homeless individuals to clean the bus and administer proper functioning and security; and provide two other roaming buses to pick up the homeless on the street, especially when public ridership is closed down in the early morning hours when the freezing cold maybe at its peak.
When an inexpensive initiative to secure life over death such as the above is not addressed by those in authority I again term this procrastination as “Political Manslaughter”. When the homeless close their eyes at night they do so with the Canadian right to wake up with good health to the morning sunshine!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
