In 1989, three individuals brought Canada before the United Nations Human Rights Committee to challenge the language of commercial signs provisions of Bill 101 (amended by Bill 178 of 1988). One of the reasons that the Committee accepted the case was because all domestic remedies had been exhausted. Known as the McIntyre case, the case was won by McIntyre and Quebec amended the sign law to comply with the U.N. decision (although entities such as Alliance Quebec tried to take the credit).
Like Bill 178, Bill 96 invoked the notwithstanding clause. My question is: at least as far as any international challenges to Bill 96 are concerned, does not the use of the notwithstanding clause cut Quebec off at the pass? That is, invoking the notwithstanding clause automatically means that no challenge can be successful in domestic courts and, therefore, domestic remedies are ultimately inconsequential.
Would this not mean therefore that the process of an international challenge has been speeded up? Recall that the original challenge to the language of signs was initially started not in 1989 but in 1984. Can we not therefore cut out the waiting time for the U.N.'s requirement that we first exhaust domestic all remedies?
I'd like to know the answer to this question.
Tony Kondaks
Vancouver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.