Could you imagine the stress you would feel if many aspects of your private life, including passport details or personal finances, were made public for everyone to see or if you thought the police were wiretapping you? This is exactly what happened in the failed and politicized investigation (ironically called Mâchurer) of former Quebec Premier Jean Charest. It is now clear that it was merely an unfounded fishing expedition that tarnished the former Premier’s reputation. As Joel Goldenberg noted in his April 5 article in the Suburban, the UPAC was frustrated by the slow progress of the investigation. Hence, they decided to leak confidential information to Québecor, thereby contravening the Criminal Code of Quebec. It was this that led to the most brazen and defamatory moment in the investigation: in October of 2021, the vice-premier of Quebec, Geneviève Guilbeault held a book called PLQ Inc during a National Assembly session, a book full of disinformation peddled by the media, a politicized and biased justice system and used for a political win. As citizens, we ought to call on our leaders to only present truthful information and when they do not do so, they ought to be held accountable. The facts show that there was no corruption in the Liberal Party but that didn’t matter to the CAQ. They didn’t care that they were ruining someone’s life to score cheap political points. Hopefully, they will apologize for their witch hunt and actually start helping Quebecers after five years of repeated failures.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.