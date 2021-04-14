I just don't know how to get the voices of 55-59 year olds heard so I am writing to you. Many countries have decided not to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone under 60. Canada has decided that it would be under 55. Anyone over 60 can get Pfizer or Moderna, as can anyone under 55 in high risk groups. Those of us in the 55-59 age range are told that if we want the vaccine now we can only get AstraZeneca. What happens next for those of us 55-59 with no pre-existing health conditions who do not want to risk getting a lethal blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine? Will the government eventually open up vaccinations for any vaccine and we will be competing for the "safer" vaccines with younger age cohorts and with those who have appointments for the second dose? It seems to me that 55-59 year olds are being thrown under the bus by the Canadian government. I am very scared and so are others I know in this age range. Enough people have died from the AstraZeneca vaccine, we should not be told that we either take that particular vaccine for the greater good or lose our turn. Many in the 55-59 age range want to get vaccinated, we just don't want the AstraZeneca vaccine that could kill us and that even the US hasn't approved. How can we advocate for our age group?
Gayle A. Shinder
Montreal
