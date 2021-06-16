The residents of the following streets in Chomedey, Korman, Webb and Ridgewood, were not consulted on a major project from the Ville de Laval which will reduce the overall quality of life. Under the guise of replacing the decades-old sewers and water pipes, which we are in full support of since they have been doing it to other streets around us, they had another agenda. The other sneaky project is to increase the width of the sidewalks on both sides of the street but eliminate completely one side of parking completely.
This will be a nightmare in the winter since where will the residents push the snow to, with no parking lane … on to oncoming traffic? Where can you stop to drop off groceries for five minutes, into the passing lane of cars? This also presents a problem with several handicapped people that require a parking spot in front of their house. Not to mention this presents a hazard for pedestrians walking on a sidewalk (full of cracks to trip on) so close to traffic without the parking lane buffer should someone take a fall or slip. We really believe that the decision from whomever at Ville de Laval was not well thought out in practice. It appears these three streets are the guinea pigs for what will eventually happen to all of Laval.
The quality of life will go down as well as the value of properties on the side of no parking. I stress again, we were never consulted on this part of the operation. The outgoing mayor Demers and his team of engineers do not even want to hear us. Our borough councilor for Chomedey, Aglaia Revelakis, is desperately trying to fight for us but she is one person in a minority party and she needs help from the media to pressure the Ville de Laval to stop work, temporarily and hear us out. We are also looking for a lawyer since this may end up in the courts.
Emmanuel Axais
Chomedey
